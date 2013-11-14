版本:
Turquoise Hill plans rights offering for Oyu Tolgoi

Nov 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Thursday it is planning a new rights offering, citing uncertainty around talks with the Mongolian government that has delayed financing for the expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill, 66-percent owner of the massive copper-gold mine run by Rio Tinto , said it has filed a preliminary prospectus for the offering. Rights offerings raise funds from existing shareholders.

