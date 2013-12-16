Turquoise Hill says Oyu Tolgoi financing pledges extended

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
TORONTO Dec 16 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Monday that parent Rio Tinto had secured extended commitments from the banks that have agreed to finance the underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia.
Turquoise Hill, which owns 66 percent of the mine, said the commitment letters from the 15 banks now expire on March 31. It had said in June that they would expire Dec. 12 and that funding would be delayed until it could resolve issues with the Mongolian government.
Rio, which owns 50.8 percent of Turquoise Hill and operates Oyu Tolgoi, put the mine's more than $5 billion expansion on hold in July, saying the Mongolian government wanted parliament to approve the project's financing.
Mongolia hopes to resolve the dispute by early 2014, a government source told Reuters last month.
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.