Mongolia says Oyu Tolgoi owes tax, penalties

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 23 Mongolian tax authorities have sent a report to the Oyu Tolgoi mine claiming unpaid taxes and penalties related to the development of the mine, which is operated by Rio Tinto, Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources said on Monday.
Turquoise Hill, which is controlled by Rio Tinto and owns 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi, said it strongly disagrees with the claims, and believes the mine has paid all legally required taxes and charges. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share