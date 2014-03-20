版本:
Mongolia seeks end to Oyu Tolgoi impasse at session starting April 5

SYDNEY, March 20 Mongolia will seek to resolve an impasse with mining group Rio Tinto over the $6 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project during a parlimentary session starting next month, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The three-month session begins on April 5, five days after Rio Tinto has warned that lender commitments on existing project finance arrangements expire.

"It will all come together then," Mongolia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Bold Luvsanvandan said in Sydney, when asked if the impasse was slated for discussion during the session. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
