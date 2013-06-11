CORRECTED-Rio Tinto set to start shipping Oyu Tolgoi copper on June 14

(Corrects to remove reference to coal in first paragraph)
ULAN BATOR, June 11 Rio Tinto plans to
start exporting from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in
Mongolia on Friday, according to an invitation received by
Reuters.
Journalists have been invited to attend a ceremony at the
mine on June 14 to mark the first shipment.
Rio Tinto, operator of the mine, declined to comment on the
event. Its subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd owns
a 66 percent stake in the mine, with the Mongolian government
owning the remainder.
Rio has been producing at the mine for several months, and
has been aiming to start exporting by the end of June. But it
has said since February it would not start shipping until it
resolved a range of disputes with the Mongolian government.
(Reporting by Terry Edwards and Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)