Rio Tinto's says Oyu Tolgoi first exports delayed by Mongolia govt

MELBOURNE, June 21 Rio Tinto said its plan to start shipping copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine on Friday has been delayed at the request of the Mongolian government.

"Oyu Tolgoi is ready to start its first shipments of copper concentrate from its Mongolian mine and all necessary permits to do so have been received from relevant authorities," Rio Tinto spokesman Bruce Tobin said.

"However, plans to start shipping on Friday 21 June have been postponed at the request of the Government of Mongolia."

The company, whose Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd unit owns 66 percent of the mine, had earlier planned an event to mark the first shipment on June 14 which was then rescheduled to June 21.