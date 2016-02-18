Chilean retailer Ripley says it will close operations in Colombia

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
SANTIAGO Feb 18 Chilean retailer Ripley said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it will close its operations in Colombia.
The company cited the sluggish "macroeconomic scenario" in that country and said it was not presented with the opportunities to "bring about its original business plan" there.
Ripley said it will close its Colombian stores, which represent 3 percent of its total income, over the next 90 days. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.