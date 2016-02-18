Chilean retailer Ripley says it will close operations in Colombia

SANTIAGO Feb 18 Chilean retailer Ripley said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it will close its operations in Colombia.

The company cited the sluggish "macroeconomic scenario" in that country and said it was not presented with the opportunities to "bring about its original business plan" there.

Ripley said it will close its Colombian stores, which represent 3 percent of its total income, over the next 90 days. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)