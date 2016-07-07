Mexico's Liverpool paying high price for Chile's Ripley, analysts say

| SANTIAGO, July 6
SANTIAGO, July 6 Mexican high-end department
store chain Liverpool is paying a high price to
acquire a majority stake in Chilean retailer Ripley,
but the deal offers an opportunity to improve operations and add
value, analysts said on Wednesday.
Liverpool said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire a majority
stake in Ripley for 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion), an
offer that represents a premium of about 25 percent to the
Chilean retailer's closing price on the Santiago Stock Exchange
on that day.
"The implied valuation for Ripley is rather rich," Barclays
said in a research note to clients. "Nonetheless, in the medium
term Liverpool might be able to extract value from the Ripley
acquisition, considering its track record of growth and market
share gain in Mexico in over a century of being operational."
According to Barclays, Liverpool should be able to finance
the acquisition by issuing debt without reaching worrisome
leverage levels.
According to Barclays, Liverpool will likely finance the
deal by issuing debt, resulting in net debt about 1.2 times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization,
compared to about 0.8 times in the first quarter of this year.
That was "still a level not to be concerned about," said
Barclays.
As of the first quarter, Liverpool had net debt of about
$540 million.
For some analysts the diversity of Ripley's business
portfolio, with 69 stores in Chile and Peru, and units in
retail, financial services and shopping malls, makes it
appealing.
"For a big actor like Liverpool a highly diversified South
American retailer, with presence in Chile and Peru, is
attractive," said Marcelo Catalan, head of equity research at
BCI.
Additionally, analysts saw room for improvement in how
Ripley's business was managed.
Ripley, which posted a net loss of around $70 million in
2015, closed its operations in Colombia earlier this year,
citing a sluggish macroeconomic scenario there and a lack of
opportunities to implement its original business
plan.
"We have the understanding that (Ripley's) assets are rather
poorly managed, which implies some potential improvement for
Liverpool in the medium term," said Barclays.
BCI's Catalan said that "there is a lot of room to make
Ripley's operations more profitable and generate more value."
Ripley was in talks with various companies last year about
developing its business. The Mexican press had previously
reported rumors about a Liverpool acquisition.
The agreement is still subject to various conditions,
including regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Rigby)