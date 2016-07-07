Chile banks regulator may decide on Liverpool, Ripley deal within 'weeks'

SANTIAGO, July 7 Chile's banking regulator said on Thursday that it could decide within "weeks" on whether to give the green light to Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool's planned acquisition of retailer Ripley.

Santiago-based Ripley has 69 stores in Chile and Peru, and units in retail, financial services and shopping malls, making approval from the local banking regulator a necessary step.

"If we have all the information we need to make a decision, that will be soon, we're talking a matter of weeks," head of Chile's banking authority Eric Parrado told journalists at a business event.

The companies have not yet formally requested approval from the banking regulator.

Liverpool on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire Ripley in a deal that values the target at 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion). (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Anthony Esposito)