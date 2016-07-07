Chile banks regulator may decide on Liverpool, Ripley deal within 'weeks'

SANTIAGO, July 7 Chile's banking regulator said
on Thursday that it could decide within "weeks" on whether to
give the green light to Mexican high-end department store chain
Liverpool's planned acquisition of retailer
Ripley.
Santiago-based Ripley has 69 stores in Chile and Peru, and
units in retail, financial services and shopping malls, making
approval from the local banking regulator a necessary step.
"If we have all the information we need to make a decision,
that will be soon, we're talking a matter of weeks," head of
Chile's banking authority Eric Parrado told journalists at a
business event.
The companies have not yet formally requested approval from
the banking regulator.
Liverpool on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to
acquire Ripley in a deal that values the target at 813 billion
Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion).
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Anthony Esposito)