Risanamento gets US fund bid for Sky Italia building

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
MILAN, Sept 7 Italian real estate company Risanamento said on Friday it had received an offer from U.S. private equity fund Global Asset Capital to buy the Milan headquarters housing News Corp's Italian satellite unit Sky Italia.
The California-based fund could take on 194 million euros ($248 million) of debt from Risanamento and will start exclusive talks lasting until the end of November while carrying out due diligence, the Italian company said in a statement.
Sky Italia, rents the building from a unit of Risanamento, is Italy's biggest pay-television operator.
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.