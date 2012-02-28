UPDATE 1-Ritchie Bros 4th-qtr profit misses estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.25 vs $0.13 yr ago
* Auction revenue up 28 pct
* Says strong pricing, competitive environment continues
Feb 28 Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
Inc posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit and said it continues to see competitive pressures this
year as well.
The auctioneer, which sells trucks and other equipment used
in the construction, agricultural and mining industries, faced
stiff competition and falling prices for used equipment last
year as a result of a weak construction market.
However, this year it expects improvements in used equipment
transactions, which are driven in part by rise in production of
new equipment.
Ritchie Bros, which began more than half a century ago as a
family-run business in British Columbia, Canada, reported net
profit of $26.8 million, or 25 cents a share, up from $13.5
million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
Auction revenue rose 28 percent to $113.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26 cents a
share, on revenue of $119.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Auction revenue rate -- which is auction revenue
as a percentage of gross auction proceeds -- was nearly flat at
10.91 percent.
Ritchie Bros, valued at more than $2.7 billion, said gross
auction proceeds jumped 30 percent to $1.0 billion in the
quarter.
The company conducts auctions in North America,
Europe, Asia and the Middle East for used and unused equipment
for the construction, transportation, agricultural and mining
industries.
It auctions Caterpillar, Komatsu,
Manitowoc and Liebherr trucks and cranes.
Other companies offering similar services include
IronPlanet, Great American Group, GoIndustry, Hilco Industrial,
Alex Lyons & Son and Dubai's World Wide Auctioneers.
Ritchie Bros' shares, which have gained more than
a fourth of their value in the last three months, closed at
C$25.58 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.