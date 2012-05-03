版本:
Ritchie Bros profit rises on strong pricing

May 2 Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc reported a 33 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on strong pricing.

Adjusted net income for the industrial auctioneer rose to $18.0 million, or 17 cents per share, from $13.6 million, or 13 cents per share.

Auction revenue for the company, which sells trucks and other equipment used in the construction, agricultural and mining industries, rose 14 percent to $101.3 million

