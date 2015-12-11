FTC seeks more info on Walgreens-Rite Aid deal

Dec 11 Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp said on Friday the Federal Trade Commission had asked them for more information about Walgreens' proposed acquisition of its smaller rival.

The FTC's "second request" for information extends the waiting period required under antitrust rules to 30 days after the companies have provided the information.

Walgreens, the largest U.S. drugstore operator, said on Oct. 27 it would acquire the No. 3 chain Rite Aid for $9.4 billion.

The companies said they expected the deal to close in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)