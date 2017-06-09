FTC to advise blocking Walgreens deal to buy Rite Aid - CNBC

June 9 Regulatory authorities are set to advise
blocking U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's
deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp, CNBC
reported on Friday, citing a report.
The companies have been waiting for a year-and-a-half for
approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) since the
initial offer made in 2015.
In that time, the closing date of the deal has been
postponed repeatedly and the offer price reduced to $6.50 to
$7.00 per Rite Aid share, down from $9.
The deal would have helped Walgreens widen its U.S.
footprint and negotiate for lower drug costs.
