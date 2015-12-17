版本:
Rite Aid profit drops 43 pct, hurt by EnvisionRx expenses

Dec 17 Drugstore operator Rite Aid Corp, which has agreed to be bought by larger rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a 43 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by expenses related to its acquisition of pharmacy benefit manager EnvisionRx.

The company's net income fell to $59.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 28, from $104.8 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 22 percent to $8.15 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

