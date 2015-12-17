UPDATE 1-Rite Aid same-store sales miss estimates hurt by new generic drugs

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 17 Rite Aid Corp, which has agreed to be bought by larger rival Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc , reported same-store sales below analysts estimates hurt by the introduction of more low-margin generic drugs.
The No.3 U.S. drugstore operator's pharmacy same-store sales grew only 1.2 percent, missing the 2.1 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income fell 43 percent to $59.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 28.
Profit was hurt by expenses related to EnvisionRx, the pharmacy benefit manager which Rite Aid bought for about $2 billion in June, and lower income tax expense in the year earlier period.
Revenue rose about 22 percent to $8.15 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $8.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Walgreens agreed in October to buy Rite Aid for $9.4 billion to widen its footprint in the United States and negotiate for lower drug costs. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
