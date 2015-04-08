UPDATE 2-Higher prescription sales help Rite Aid beat profit estimates

(Adds details from earnings conference call, background)
By Nandita Bose and Shailaja Sharma
April 8 Rite Aid Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, and expected
a renewed distribution agreement with McKesson Corp
along with the remodeling of its wellness stores to benefit
fiscal 2016 earnings.
The drugstore chain operator forecast a full-year profit of
19 cents to 27 cents per share and sales of $26.9 billion to
$27.4 billion, with same-store sales expected to rise 2.5-4.5
percent.
Rite Aid said its outlook accounts for planned wage and
benefit increases, the introduction of certain new generics and
a reimbursement rate environment which will remain challenging
this year.
Rite Aid is the No. 3 drugstore chain by sales in the U.S.
behind Walgreen Boots Alliance and CVS Health Corp
. The chain has tweaked and expanded its business model
as the pharmacy and drugstore industry expands into the health
and wellness sector.
Last year, Rite Aid signed an expanded five-year
pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution agreement for both
branded and generic drugs with Mckesson, which extends through
March 2019.
For the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, Rite Aid said strong
prescription sales drove up same-store sales, which rose 4.5
percent, higher than a 3.6 percent rise estimated by research
firm Consensus Metrix.
Rite Aid, which sells over-the-counter drugs, personal care
items and food and beverages, said total revenue rose 3.8
percent to $6.85 billion, with prescription drug sales
accounting for about 68 percent of Rite Aid's total drugstore
sales.
The number of prescriptions filled in same-stores rose 3.5
percent from a year earlier.
The drugstore chain's net income rose to $1.84 billion, or
$1.79 per share, from $55.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The latest quarter included an income tax benefit of $1.72
billion, or $1.67 per share.
Excluding the income tax benefit, Rite Aid earned 12 cents
per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 7 cents per share on
revenue of $6.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said for fiscal 2016, it expects cash tax
payments to remain in a range of $10 million to $20 million.
Rite Aid's shares were up 1.26 percent at $8.80 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Shailaja Sharma in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Meredith Mazzilli)