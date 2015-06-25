UPDATE 1-Rite Aid shareholders vote for proposal to limit CEO's golden parachute

(Adds Rite Aid statement, CtW proposal details)
June 25 Rite Aid Corp's shareholders on
Thursday voted in favor of a proposal to change the terms of
payments to its CEO and other top executives in case the
drugstore operator is taken over, supporting a union-backed
investor group over the company's board.
Rite Aid CEO John Standley stands to receive $42 million,
including $31.6 million through the accelerated vesting of
outstanding equity awards, if he loses his job in the event the
company is taken over.
Such payments, called a golden parachute, are contracts that
give a top executive substantial benefits if the company is
taken over and the executive is terminated as a result.
CtW Investment Group, which has a nominal stake in Rite Aid
and advises funds holding a 0.18 percent stake, had proposed to
limit the accelerated vesting, saying the amount should instead
be paid on a pro-rata basis, based on the executive's
performance until a takeover.
CtW Investment said it sought to rein in the value of
accelerated equity as such payments should not be based on what
an executive might have earned if he or she had not only kept
the position after a takeover but also met performance targets.
According to preliminary results, 58 percent of Rite Aid
shareholders voted in favor of the proposal, according to a
statement from CtW Investment, which is affiliated with Change
to Win, a federation of unions.
"Rite Aid's board will take the shareholder vote regarding
this matter under advisement," a company spokeswoman told
Reuters.
There has been speculation that Rite Aid could be an
acquisition target. Pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
has expressed interest in buying the company in the
past.
While proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS supported CtW
Investment's proposal, Rite Aid had argued that such a move
would potentially undermine its compensation program and ability
to retain executives.
When CtW Investment made the proposal in May, it said if
Rite Aid implemented the resolution, such a move would not
affect any contracts in existence on the date the policy was
adopted.
CtW Investment changed its stance on Thursday, saying if
Rite Aid's board agreed to change its policy, it should also
consider enforcing the new policy on current contracts as well.
CtW Investment owns 865 Rite Aid shares, according to a May
15 regulatory filing, and says it works with pension funds that
are associated with Change to Win and manage $250 billion in
assets.
Rite Aid's shares were off 0.6 percent at $8.63 in late
afternoon trading.
