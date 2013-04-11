版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Rite Aid shares up 10.6 pct in premarket trading

NEW YORK, April 11 Rite Aid Corp : * Shares up 10.6 percent in premarket trading after results
