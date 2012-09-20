Rite Aid loss narrows, sees weaker 2013 sales than planned

Sept 20 Rite Aid Corp reported a narrower net loss in the latest quarter than a year earlier as the drugstore chain's sales were crimped by store closures and as cheaper generic drugs hurt sales but helped pharmacy gross margins.

Rite Aid said Thursday it lost $38.8 million, or 5 cents a share, in the fiscal second quarter through Sept. 1, against a loss of $92.3 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was $218.7 million, or 3.5 percent of revenue, up from $184.3 million, or 2.9 percent of revenue, a year earlier. While the lower-priced generic drugs impacted sales, they are typically more profitable for drugstores and helped Rite Aid's pharmacy gross margins.

Rite Aid, which trails larger U.S. drugstore chains Walgreen Co and CVS Caremark Corp, said revenue declined to $6.23 billion from $6.27 billion. Same-store sales were flat, with a 1.4 percent increase in same-store sales of general merchandise and a 0.7 percent drop in pharmacy same-store sales.

Rite Aid now expects to post a fiscal-year loss of $69 million to $196 million, or a loss of 9 cents to 23 cents per share. In June, it had forecast a loss of $103 million to $248 million, or a loss of 13 cents to 29 cents per share.

Rite Aid forecast sales of $25.1 billion to $25.4 billion in 2013, with same-store sales in a range of down 1 percent to up 0.25 percent. In June, it had called for sales of $25.3 billion to $25.7 billion, and same-store sales in a range of down 0.5 to up 1 percent.