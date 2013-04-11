Rite Aid posts second quarterly profit in a row

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Rite Aid Corp posted its second consecutive quarterly profit on Thursday, as the third largest U.S. drugstore chain filled more prescriptions and sold more generic drugs, which carry higher profit margins.
Rite Aid, which trails Walgreen Co and CVS Caremark Corp in size and sales, recorded a profit of $123.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 2, compared with a loss of $161.3 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $6.46 billion from $7.15 billion a year earlier, when there was an extra week in the quarter. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, fell 2 percent.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.