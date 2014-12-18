版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 20:20 BJT

Rite Aid's quarterly profit jumps 46.5 pct

Dec 18 U.S. drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp's quarterly profit jumped 46.5 percent as higher sales of prescription drugs boosted same-store sales.

The company's net income rose to $104.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 29 from $71.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales rose 5.4 percent.

Total revenue rose 5.3 percent to $6.69 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐