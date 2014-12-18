Rite Aid's quarterly profit jumps 46.5 pct

BRIEF-Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 U.S. drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp's quarterly profit jumped 46.5 percent as higher sales of prescription drugs boosted same-store sales.
The company's net income rose to $104.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 29 from $71.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Same-store sales rose 5.4 percent.
Total revenue rose 5.3 percent to $6.69 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, giving investors a reprieve a day after Wall Street lost its footing following weak results from some corporate heavyweights.