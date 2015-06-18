Rite Aid same-store sales miss estimates

June 18 Rite Aid Corp, the No.3 U.S.
drugstore chain operator, reported slower-than-expected
quarterly same-store sales growth as the introduction of new
generic drugs hurt pharmacy sales.
Same-store sales rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter ended
May 30, below the 3.8 percent rise estimated by analysts polled
by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income more than halved to $18.8 million, or 2 cents per
share, in the quarter, from $41.4 million, or 4 cents per share,
a year earlier.
The fall in net income was mainly due to interest and other
pre-tax costs of $36 million, or 2 cents per share on an
after-tax basis, in connection with the company's $2 billion
acquisition of EnvisionRx announced in February.
Revenue rose 2.8 percent to $6.65 billion.
