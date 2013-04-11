版本:
BRIEF-Rite Aid sees spending about $65 million on prescription file purchases this year

CHICAGO, April 11 Rite Aid Corp : * Sees spending about $65 million on prescription file purchases this year * Says would do more than $65 million in file buys if possible
