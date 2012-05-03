版本:
2012年 5月 4日

New Issue-Rite Aid Corp adds $421 mln notes

May 3 Rite Aid Corp on Thursday added
$421 million to an existing 9.250 percent issue of senior
guaranteed notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.	
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, and
Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: RITE AID CORP	
	
AMT $421 MLN    COUPON 9.25 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2020	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 101.25   FIRST PAY   09/15/2012	
MOODY'S Caa2    YIELD 8.962 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/15/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-C    SPREAD 704 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

