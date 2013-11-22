版本:
BRIEF-RIT Technologies prices public offering 3 mln shares at $2 per share

Nov 21 Rit Technologies Ltd : * Prices public offering of ordinary shares and warrants * Says public offering of 3 million common shares and warrants priced at $2.00 per share and $0.01 per warrant * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
