Riverbed considers sale, working with Goldman: report

Nov 13 Network equipment maker Riverbed
Technology Inc is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to consider options including a sale of the company,
Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Riverbed - under pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott
Management Corp - has attracted informal interest from
private-equity firms for a leveraged buyout, the report said. ()
Elliott Management, known for publicly agitating for a sale
or a board shakeup in the companies in which it invests, had
said Riverbed should conduct a strategic review.
The hedge fund had also said it had economic exposure and
voting power of about 10.4 percent in Riverbed.
Riverbed had said it was focused on creating value for its
shareholders and would continue to maintain an open dialogue
with shareholders, including Elliott.
The company and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available
for comments on Wednesday's report.
Goldman Sachs had managed Riverbed's initial public offering
in 2006.
Riverbed, whose products boost data speeds on wide-area
networks by up to 100 times, has been viewed by analysts as an
underperformer after it bought Opnet Technologies in a $1
billion deal last year.
The company's shares closed up 8 percent at $19.04 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday. They had jumped 15 percent on Friday.