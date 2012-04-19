UPDATE 2-Product upgrade delays to continue to hurt Riverbed

* Q1 adj EPS $0.20 vs est EPS $0.20

* Q1 rev $182 mln vs est $186.1 mln

* Sees Q2 rev $193-$197 mln vs est $202.0 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.21-$0.22 vs est $0.23

* Shares fell more than 17 pct aftermarket

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

April 19 Riverbed Technologies Inc reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue, and forecast second quarter below estimates as the network gear maker expects delays in product upgrades to continue to hurt revenue.

Shares of the company slumped 17 percent in aftermarket trading.

The San Francisco-based company forecast second-quarter earnings of 21 cents per share to 22 cents per share on revenue of $193 million to $197 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 23 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $202 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Miller Tabak & Co analyst Alex Henderson said the company should have given visibility into the product launches ramping into the second quarter and second half of the year.

The weak guidance raises questions on risk of saturation in the WAN optimization market, he told Reuters.

WAN optimization, which helps increase data-transfer efficiencies, contributed 89 percent of the company's first-quarter revenue.

Riverbed, which competes against larger rivals Cisco and Juniper Networks, said it expects to finish most of the product transition issues by the end of the second quarter.

On Wednesday, rival F5 Networks Inc forecast a muted third quarter, but said it was on track to achieve its 20-percent revenue growth target for the full year.

Companies like Riverbed have seen revenue grow at a fast pace for more than a year, as service providers scrambled to manage an exponential increase in data traffic caused by the addition of millions of smartphone and tablet users on their networks.

January-March net income nearly halved to $7 million, or 4 cents per share, from $13 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Riverbed, which supplies network data management products for optimization and acceleration, earned 20 cents a share, in-line with Wall Street estimates.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $182 million, missing expectations of $186.1 million.

Riverbed shares were trading at $23 in extended trade, after closing at $27.86 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.