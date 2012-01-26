UPDATE 1-Riverbed Q4 beats Street

* Q4 shr $0.25 vs est $0.24

* Q4 rev $202.8 vs est $200.8 mln

* Product revenue grows 19 pct

* Shares down 4 pct, aftermarket

Jan 26 Riverbed Technology Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that edged past Wall Street estimates helped by higher product sales.

Riverbed's fourth-quarter net income rose to $20.2 million, or 12 cents per share, from $12.6 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, which develops hardware to speed up and improve performance of applications shared over networks, earned 25 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 22.6 percent to $202.8 million boosted by a 19 percent rise in product sales.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 24 cents per share, on revenue of $200.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company were down 4 pct at $28.87 in trading after the bell. They closed at $29.92 on Thursday on Nasdaq.