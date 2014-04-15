Elliott Management reaffirms $3.36 bln bid for Riverbed

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 15 Hedge fund Elliott Management reaffirmed its $3.36 billion offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc, saying it remained "extremely interested" in acquiring the company.
Riverbed rejected Elliott Management's raised bid in February, saying the offer undervalued the company.
Elliott has said it could raise its offer of $21 per share if allowed access to Riverbed's books. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
