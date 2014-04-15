版本:
Elliott Management reaffirms $3.36 bln bid for Riverbed

April 15 Hedge fund Elliott Management reaffirmed its $3.36 billion offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc, saying it remained "extremely interested" in acquiring the company.

Riverbed rejected Elliott Management's raised bid in February, saying the offer undervalued the company.

Elliott has said it could raise its offer of $21 per share if allowed access to Riverbed's books. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
