版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 28日 星期五 21:46 BJT

Riverbed rejects Elliott's unsolicited takeover bid

Feb 28 Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc rejected Elliott Management's unsolicited bid to buy the company for $3.36 billion, saying the hedge fund's offer undervalued the company.

Elliott on Tuesday offered $21 per share in cash - a 5.8 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Monday - and said it could raise its bid if allowed access to Riverbed's books for due diligence.

Riverbed said its board unanimously determined not to pursue Elliott's offer, which was not in the best interests of shareholders.

The board will review any offer to buy the company provided the offer delivers more value for shareholders than the company achieves through its growth plans, Riverbed said.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. is serving as financial advisor to Riverbed.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐