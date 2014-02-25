UPDATE 2-Elliott ups bid for Riverbed to $3.36 bln, says co ignored other offers

* Raises offer to $21 per share from $19 per share
* Says company ignored offers from other potential buyers
* Says Riverbed's 10 pct revenue growth target unrealistic
* Co could get offers worth $24 to $25 per share-analyst
* Riverbed shares rise as much as 7 pct
Feb 25 Hedge fund Elliott Management increased
its offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc
by 9 percent to $3.36 billion and said the company had
ignored offers from other potential buyers.
Elliott on Tuesday offered $21 per share in cash - a 5.8
percent premium to the stock's closing price on Monday - and
again said it could raise its bid if allowed access to the
company's books for due diligence.
Riverbed's stock rose as much as 7 percent to $21.19 after
Elliott released a letter it sent to the company on Tuesday.
The hedge fund, which has a 10.5 percent stake in the
company, said Riverbed continued "to ignore the substantial
acquisition interest in the company (at values well above our
previous offer) that we know has been brought to the board's
attention."
"This is Elliott putting more heat in the kitchen for
Riverbed management ... now they really have to make some tough
decisions going forward," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel
Ives told Reuters.
The hedge fund, run by Paul Singer, did not name the
potential buyers. Riverbed said it would review Elliott's
proposal.
Riverbed on Jan. 15 rejected an offer of $3.08 billion, or
$19 per share, from Elliott.
Ives said the company could get offers worth $24 to $25 per
share from other buyers given that the maker of software to
manage traffic on networks remained "a core strategic asset
within the broader technology food chain."
Riverbed's revenue growth has slowed through each quarter of
fiscal 2013, and the company forecast growth of 3.5-6.0 percent
for the current quarter - the first time in its seven years as a
public company that revenue will have grown in single digits.
The forecast is also lower than the company's stated target
of 10 percent revenue growth.
The hedge fund on Tuesday called Riverbed's revenue growth
target unrealistic, and said the company is "desperately
spending money in a frantic effort to rejuvenate its moderating
growth".
Riverbed's slowing growth is due to a slowdown in its main
wide-area network optimization business and its struggles to
integrate Opnet, a maker of software to manage traffic on
networks, which it bought in 2012 for about $1 billion.
The hedge funds' offer include a "go shop" provision that
allows Riverbed to solicit other offers.
Elliott is known for publicly agitating for a sale or a
board shakeup in companies in which it invests, pushing stock
prices higher.
The hedge fund has also trained its guns on Riverbed's rival
Juniper Networks Inc, and has asked the company to buy
back shares, start paying a dividend and consider slimming down.
Juniper complied last week.
Finland's Nokia is also considering buying
Juniper, German's Manager Magazin Online reported last week,
citing unidentified sources.
Riverbed's shares were trading up 4.3 percent at $20.71
later in the session. The stock is up roughly 31 percent since
Elliott first disclosed a stake in the company in November.