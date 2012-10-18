版本:
Riverbed third-quarter profit rises

Oct 18 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc reported a rise in third-quarter profit as demand from large companies grew.

Net income for the quarter rose to $24.7 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $19.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

