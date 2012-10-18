Riverbed third-quarter profit rises

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
Oct 18 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc reported a rise in third-quarter profit as demand from large companies grew.
Net income for the quarter rose to $24.7 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $19.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.