Riverbed posts higher profit

July 24 Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc posted a higher second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its Steelhead and Cascade platforms.

Net income rose to $18 million, or 11 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 17 percent to $199 million.

