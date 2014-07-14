Network gear maker Riverbed cuts revenue forecast

BRIEF-Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
July 14 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc cut its second-quarter adjusted revenue forecast, hurt by lower sales in North America due to longer sales cycle of some of its large deals.
The company cut its revenue forecast to $264-$265 million from $274-$280 million.
The company also said it now expects second-quarter adjusted profit at the low end of its previous forecast of 26-28 cents per share. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, sending shares up in midday trading.
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.