Network gear maker Riverbed cuts revenue forecast

July 14 Network equipment maker Riverbed Technology Inc cut its second-quarter adjusted revenue forecast, hurt by lower sales in North America due to longer sales cycle of some of its large deals.

The company cut its revenue forecast to $264-$265 million from $274-$280 million.

The company also said it now expects second-quarter adjusted profit at the low end of its previous forecast of 26-28 cents per share. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)