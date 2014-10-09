Riverbed Technology to explore alternatives, starts cost-cutting plan

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Riverbed Technology Inc said it would review its alternatives and started a restructuring program to cut costs, three days after activist investor Elliott Management reaffirmed its offer to buy the network equipment maker.
The company's stock rose 3.5 percent to $18.72 in premarket trading on Thursday.
The restructuring plan was aimed at reducing annual costs by $20 million to $25 million and improve operating margins by 1-2 percent, Riverbed said in a statement.
Elliott Management, which has a 10.5 percent stake in the company, has been making repeated offers to buy Riverbed since January and its latest offer is worth $21 per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid