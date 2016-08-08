Riverstone to sell Rock Oil stake for $237 mln

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Britain's energy fund Riverstone Energy Ltd said it would sell its stake in Rock Oil Holdings LLC, a U.S.-based oil and gas explorer, to SM Energy Co for $237 million.
SM Energy said the deal would increase its assets in the Midland Basin in Texas to 46,750 acres and add net production of 4,900 barrels of oil per day (boepd). (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.