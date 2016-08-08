版本:
Riverstone to sell Rock Oil stake for $237 mln

Aug 8 Britain's energy fund Riverstone Energy Ltd said it would sell its stake in Rock Oil Holdings LLC, a U.S.-based oil and gas explorer, to SM Energy Co for $237 million.

SM Energy said the deal would increase its assets in the Midland Basin in Texas to 46,750 acres and add net production of 4,900 barrels of oil per day (boepd). (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

