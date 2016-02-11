MOVES-Royal London Asset Management hires Phil Reid from HSBC

Target names Rick Gomez as marketing chief
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
Feb 11 Fund manager Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) appointed Phil Reid as head of wholesale asset management to build the team to support its new and existing products and services.
Reid will join RLAM shortly from HSBC where he most recently was head of UK wholesale at HSBC Global Asset Management.
He will report to RLAM's head of distribution, Rob Williams. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
* John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board of directors; Robert Mcnamara joins board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: