MOVES-Royal London Asset Management hires Phil Reid from HSBC

Feb 11 Fund manager Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) appointed Phil Reid as head of wholesale asset management to build the team to support its new and existing products and services.

Reid will join RLAM shortly from HSBC where he most recently was head of UK wholesale at HSBC Global Asset Management.

He will report to RLAM's head of distribution, Rob Williams. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)