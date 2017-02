* RLI hires PricewaterhouseCoopers exec Thomas Brown as CFO

Aug 18 Property and casualty insurer RLI Corp named Thomas Brown as chief financial officer in September.

Brown replaces Joseph Dondanville, who will retire in November.

Brown was formerly with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, said RLI Corp in a statement.

Shares of the Peoria, Illinois-based company closed at $59.30 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)