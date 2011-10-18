UPDATE 1-P&C insurer RLI's Q3 profit tops market estimates

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
(Follows alerts)
* Q3 oper EPS $1.23 vs est $0.98
* Q3 consolidated rev $162.3 mln
* Q3 combined ratio 83.1 percent
Oct 18 Property and casualty insurer RLI Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by a jump in casualty underwriting income.
On an operating basis, the Peoria, Illinois-based company earned $26.2 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with $25 million, or $1.18 a share, last year.
Consolidated revenue rose 9 percent to $162.3 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 98 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Casualty underwriting income almost tripled to $23.8 million, while combined ratio -- the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses -- was unchanged at 83.1 percent.
The company's shares closed at $70.17 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Comm