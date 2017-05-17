MOVES-River and Mercantile unit names new institutional sales manager

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP said Graham Martin joined the firm as institutional sales manager.
Martin was previously with Optima Investment Management, where he was managing director and head of European and Middle Eastern distribution.
The firm is a unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood