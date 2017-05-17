版本:
MOVES-River and Mercantile unit names new institutional sales manager

May 17 River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP said Graham Martin joined the firm as institutional sales manager.

Martin was previously with Optima Investment Management, where he was managing director and head of European and Middle Eastern distribution.

The firm is a unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
