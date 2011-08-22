EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks wobble as Brazil rebound wilts

* Concerns about slowing US growth, EU crisis weigh

* Sharp rebound in Brazil fades, index closes flat

* Some holding out hope for more stimulus from Fed (Updates to close, new throughout)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Latin American stocks wobbled on Monday as bargain hunters scoured the market after August's rout, but concerns about slackening global growth are seen keeping equities vulnerable to further losses ahead.

A spate of weak data has enlivened fears of another U.S. recession while the threat that Europe's debt crisis could expand to Italy and Spain have hammered global stock markets this month. Brazil's market is on track for its worst month since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.

Even a sharp rise in Mexico's market on Monday was seen as driven mostly by short-term trading strategies rather than any sign that buyers could be coming back in force.

"Today's gains are really just a bounce," said Jaime Aguilera, a strategist at HSBC in Mexico City. "Things could calm down a bit, but the outlook is still for further losses and we could test the recent lows again," he added.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.34 percent, adding to four straight weeks of losses. An early morning surge in Brazilian stocks lost steam and Latin America's biggest stock market closed flat.

Equities sold off sharply in early August, only to manage a modest recovery. But markets began slumping late last week, threatening to send Brazil's Bovespa back toward its lowest level since July 2009.

The Bovespa .BVSP closed flat as a 1.72 percent gain in shares of exchange operator BM&FBovespa ( BVMF3.SA ) was offset by a 3 percent drop in shares of energy start up OGX OGX3.SA.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 1.38 percent as shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecoms, jumped 1.95 percent.

News in recent days made it look increasingly unlikely that America Movil will have to pay a record $1 billion fine for alleged anti-competitive behavior any time soon. [ID:nN1E77I0X0]

Hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could ramp up another round of stimulus similar to its "quantitative easing" programs have also prompted some investors to snap up stocks.

Investors are waiting to see whether the Fed offers to provide further stimulus when bankers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week -- a year after the Fed launched a second round of quantitative easing to revive the economy.

"It seems that markets are trying to put pressure (on the Fed) for some kind of stimulus. If we do not get anything, markets could react badly," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of analysis at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

Even with today's gains, the IPC has shed more than two-thirds of its rally from last August to a record high in January of this year. That run was inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of its last stimulus program.

Stocks have been unable to recover above the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of that August-to-January rally, which suggests the IPC index could continue to fall.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA slipped 0.41 percent as shares of industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN lost 3.25 percent.

Market volatility in Latin America will continue as long as euro-zone worries persist, but strong economic fundamentals will ultimately draw investors back, said Jose Daniel Hassi, head of equities at the Penta brokerage in Santiago.

"Latin America is simply following global volatility. The region is far from anywhere near recession, though there could be slight effects on growth if Europe and the United States suffer a strong slowdown," Hassi said. (Additional reporting by Lorena Segura in Mexico City and Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago)