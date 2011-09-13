SANTANDER UK ANNOUNCES PLAN TO SELL PRIME UK RMBS - LEADS

LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Santander UK has announced the first post-summer European securitisation issue in the form of Holmes 2011-3, a UK RMBS. The transaction is expected to price September 14, including four US dollar tranches, one in euro and one in sterling.

Class A1 is expected to be a maximum USD500m in size, talked at 13bp area with a 0.8-year average life, Class A2 is also USD-denominated, talked at 155bp area with a 2.9-year average life while Class A3, also averaging 2.9-years but shown as a maximum EUR250m, is at 140bp area.

Class A4 is denominated in GBP with a 4.6-year average life, talked at 165bp area and two 7.3-year tranches, the USD500m Class A5 and USD250m Class A6, are at 175bp area. Launch and pricing is expected via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, JP Morgan and Santander GBM (sole arranger) as joint bookrunners on Classes A1 to A4. Deutsche Bank is sold lead on Classes A5 and A6. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)