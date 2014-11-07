RPT-Court delays stymie lottery-ticket RMBS buyers

(Repeats to fix typo in graf 2)
By Andrew Park
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (IFR) - Investors who bought battered or
so-called "lottery-ticket" RMBS bonds in hopes of a big payday
are having to wait longer than expected before cashing in, due
to drawn-out fights in court.
Hedge funds and other speculators have scooped up soured
pre-crash mortgage bonds for pennies on the dollar, hoping the
courts will force mortgage originators to make investors whole.
But as court battles over the cases intensify, quick
resolution becomes a more distant prospect, leaving holders of
the bonds with little to do but wait on the justice system.
"It's very hard to quantify the timelines to potential
payouts whenever the court system is involved," one RMBS analyst
told IFR.
One high-profile case in the sector, known as ACE II and
revolving around HSBC as trustee against Deutsche Bank, was
first brought to New York's state supreme court in 2012.
It has inched its way to the New York Court of Appeals,
where oral arguments that had been expected to begin in 2014,
could now be delayed until April 2015, a lawyer on the case
said.
Market participants had been hoping for a final decision by
around then, he said.
As one chief investment officer at a hedge fund put it:
"Always a longer timeline than us laymen think."
TWISTS AND TURNS
In ACE II, HSBC is acting as a trustee for bondholders who
claim that Deutsche Bank Structured Products is responsible for
repurchasing defective loans sold into the trust in 2006.
The decision on the ACE II case will determine when the six
year time limit to pursue litigation against the originator
expires.
The plaintiffs argue that the definitive point should be
when the originator denies a repurchase request for a loan.
Defendants, however, say the six year period begins as soon as
the deal closes, which in the case of ACE II was 2006.
The ACE II case will help determine the ruling on several
other similar cases wending their way through the US courts.
Other ongoing legal fights are also moving at a snail's
pace.
The article 77 proceeding on Countrywide over whether
trustee Bank of New York Mellon acted in the best interests of
bondholders in reaching a US$8.5bn settlement with Bank of
America - originally struck in June 2011 but still lingering on.
Bank of New York Mellon was found to have improperly settled
loan modification claims without further investigation into
their full value on behalf of investors, a court ruled in
January.
The trustee appealed the decision a month later, triggering
a string of other appeals. Remaining objectors in the case
include American Fidelity Assurance, Doubleline, Pine River,
United States Debt Recovery Funds and Two Harbors.
"Years after the terms of the Countrywide settlement were
announced, we are still nowhere close to getting a dime of
proceeds from it," one investor said.
Bank of America is expected to settle with the remaining
objectors, and one RMBS analyst expects the payment into the 530
trusts in the next nine months.
But the fact it has been pushed back so much means that
another settlement - the US$4.5bn JP Morgan case - could pay out
before the Countrywide case, even though it was brought nearly
two years later, the investor said.
In yet another case, this one involving Citi originated
RMBS, bondholders had a June 30 deadline to accept a US$1.125bn
settlement.
That was extended to August, then October - and now has been
put off again until December 5.
In this case, advisers hired by the trustees said they
needed more time to evaluate the settlement terms for each of
the 68 bonds involved.
In a letter last month, the trustees in the case said they
expected that the time between receiving the evaluations and the
new acceptance deadline "likely will be short".
(Reporting by Andrew Park; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc
Carnegie)