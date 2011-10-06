UPDATE 1-Robbins & Myers Q4 beats market expectations

(Follows alerts)
Oct 6 Robbins & Myers Inc's
fourth-quarter results topped market expectations, as the maker
of oil and gas drilling equipment gained from strong market
demand.
The company forecast first-quarter earnings of 60-70 cents a
share, while analysts on average had expected 66 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Robbins & Myers's June-August net income rose to $35.4
million, or 77 cents a share, from $14.8 million, or 45 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned 79 cents
a share, topping market expectations of 75 cents a share.
Sales jumped 85 percent to $259 million, beating analysts'
estimates of $254.9 million.
Shares of the Dayton, Ohio based-company closed at $36.51 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)