UPDATE 1-Robbins & Myers 2nd-qtr tops Street; shares up

* Raises FY12 EPS outlook to $3.40-$3.60 from $3.00-$3.20

* Q2 EPS $0.84 vs est $0.75

* Q2 rev $255.9 mln vs est $238.8 mln

* Rev from energy services up 61 pct to $167.8 mln

* Shares up 8 pct in extended trade

March 27 Robbins & Myers Inc's quarterly results topped market expectations, as the maker of oil and gas drilling equipment gained from strong demand, sending its shares up 8 percent after the bell.

"We continue to see strong end-market demand in the energy sector, with any weakness attributable to low natural gas prices being offset with demand in the oil sector," Chief Executive Peter Wallace said in a statement.

The company -- which serves the energy, pharmaceutical and industrial markets -- raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $3.40 and $3.60 per share from $3.00 to $3.20 per share.

Analysts were expecting Robbins & Myers to earn $3.20 per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $38.1 million, or 84 c ents a share, from $12.9 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected earnings of 75 cents a share.

Sales rose 40 percent to $255.9 million, beating analysts' estimates of $238.8 million.

Revenue from Robbins & Myers' larger energy services segment jumped 61 percent to $167.8 million.

The Dayton, Ohio-based company's shares rose to $49.30 in extended trade. They closed at $45.83 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.