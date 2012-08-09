National Oilwell to buy Robbins & Myers for $2.54 bln

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, said it will buy Robbins & Myers Inc for $2.54 billion in cash.
Robbins & Myers' shareholders will receive $60 per share, a 28 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close of $46.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.