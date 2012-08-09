版本:
National Oilwell to buy Robbins & Myers for $2.54 bln

Aug 9 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, said it will buy Robbins & Myers Inc for $2.54 billion in cash.

Robbins & Myers' shareholders will receive $60 per share, a 28 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close of $46.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

