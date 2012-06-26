UPDATE 1-Robbins & Myers sees 4th-qtr profit below Street

European bank shares climb to three-week high in earnings-driven trade
June 26 Oil and gas drilling equipment maker Robbins & Myers Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on an increase in drilling, but forecast fourth-quarter earnings below Street estimates.
Robbins & Myers, which serves the energy, pharmaceutical and industrial markets, said its short-term outlook was more cautious due to overall concerns around global economic growth and the impact on crude oil prices.
The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share to $1.00 per share, compared with analysts' average estimates of $1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the third quarter fell to $44.2 million, or $1.02 per share, from $71 million, or $1.54 per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 92 cents per share from continuing operations.
Sales grew 12 percent to $266.3 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 90 cents per share on revenue of $267.2 million.
The Dayton, Ohio-based company's shares closed at $41.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
