ON THE MOVE-Baird lands Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager

Sept 18 Robert W. Baird & Co has hired a veteran
adviser and branch manager from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney who
will join Baird's Nashville, Tennessee, office as the firm moves
to expand its presence in the region.
Parker Griffith, who has been in the industry for two
decades, moved to Baird last Tuesday. Most recently he was a
branch manager and first vice president at Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney's Nashville office.
In his new role, Griffith will manage Baird's Nashville
office, while also serving clients as a financial adviser.
"We had known Parker for a long time because he is so
well-known in the community," said Bill Johnson, a regional
director for Baird's private wealth management group, who was
involved in recruiting Griffith.
Johnson said Griffith's connections in the community will
help to grow Baird's Nashville branch internally and expand the
firm's adviser presence in the region.
Griffith started his career as a financial adviser with The
Robinson-Humphrey Company in Nashville in 1991, and remained
with the firm through a series of mergers. He joined Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney after Morgan Stanley's wealth
division merged with Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.
Griffith replaces Fred McLaughlin, who had been a branch
manager for the past 11 years and will continue as a financial
adviser in Nashville.
Karen Colavecchio, who has been in the industry for three
decades, joined Griffith as an administrative office manager for
the branch. She was most recently a complex service manager for
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Neither Griffith nor Colavecchio were available for comment.
Baird, which currently has about 700 advisers across the
United States, plans to add 65 advisers by year-end, Baird's
private wealth chief operating officer Matt Curley, told Reuters
in June.
Johnson said the firm has been able to attract a lot of
advisers who like the fact that Baird is privately held.
"Because it's our own capital, we really endeavor to spend
wisely, which is motivating for them," he said. "It's a company
that has been financially stable even through difficult
financial times."