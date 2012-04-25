ON THE MOVE-Baird adds $800 mln adviser in Chicago

| April 25
April 25 Robert W. Baird & Co expanded its
adviser base in Illinois and Florida, adding a veteran adviser
to its Chicago office and a team of three longtime brokers from
Wells Fargo & Co in Sarasota.
Chicago-based adviser Douglas Mabie joined Baird on Friday
from William Blair & Co, where he managed $800 million in client
assets and generated $5 million in revenue last year. Mabie had
been with William Blair for the past 24 years.
"Chicago is a huge market, and we are well-positioned given
the business that already exists," said Baird's Chicago branch
manager Frank Moroni.
He said his goal is to double the firm's adviser base in the
region to 65 advisers over the next three to five years.
Mabie joined the firm as a managing director and was joined
by registered client relationship specialists Jennifer Krohn and
Kate Pawela.
Baird also added three former Wells Fargo advisers in
Florida, opening a second wealth management office in Sarasota.
Advisers Charles Fortenberry, Chip Alario and Meredith Woods
moved to Baird in March.
The new hires join three other advisers in the new Sarasota
office, led by producing branch manager Paul Buskey. Buskey also
moved to Baird from Wells Fargo, in March.
Baird has roughly 700 advisers across the United States. The
firm said it has hired nearly 250 advisers and branch managers
for its private wealth management group over the past three
years.
Baird's private wealth management group vice chairman John
Mabee told Reuters last month that the firm has benefited from
adviser displacement at top U.S. brokerages.
"We're getting more people reaching out to us than we ever
had," Mabee said. "We have a pretty good pipeline."